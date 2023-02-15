A TikToker Shared What A Train Ride From Dallas To Austin Looks Like & It's Only $15 (VIDEO)
Yes, it exists.
Traveling through Texas can be a daunting task for most people due to the long hours it takes to drive across the state and all the annoying drivers you're bound to experience along the way.
TikTok user Maddie (@its.maddie.c) recently took Amtrak's Texas Eagle Train from Dallas to Austin, and locals are freaking out over the fact that train travels like this actually exist in the state.
The Texan's positive travel review of the $15 trip showed off the different amenities and her overall experience with this less-common method of traveling through the Lone Star State.
The train travels all the way from Chicago to Los Angeles, according to the Amtrak website. However, it seems Texans have been quietly using it to get to and from the state's major cities without the strenuous car ride.
You can hop on and off at 16 different locations, including El Paso, TX, San Antonio, TX, and other smaller towns, so it's pretty accessible to people.
Maddie said she spent six hours on the trip from D-town, but the roomy leg space, snacks, drinks, and scenic Texas views were so worth it.
Now, many Texans are commenting things like "We have a TRAIN? 😅" or "There’s a TRAIN" on her post after making the discovery.
Others are sharing how not having to get in a car is worth it and said Maddie’s video even convinced them to try the train.
"Only $15, and I don’t have to drive?" one user wrote. "The six hours is worth it!"
A few are even sharing that they enjoy using Amtrak in Texas regularly.
"I use the Amtrak to go from San Antonio to Houston all the time! It takes 4 hours but is worth it because I hate driving," a Texan commented.
