Austin To San Antonio’s New 100-Mile Hiking Trail Will Bring You To 4 Turquoise Hot Springs
The perfect path to crystal blue waters in Texas.
A little over a year after its announcement, the Great Springs Project, a new 100-mile hiking trail that will connect Austin to San Antonio, has finally released its plans. The 200-page long document gives an overview of what the massive corridor will look like.
Now, this isn't the Houston to Dallas one-hour bullet train we have been waiting on for what feels like an eternity, but, at least there are gorgeous views to see on this hike. We can guarantee that because the trail is to be connected by four of Texas' hot springs along the way.
Austin's hugely popular 3-acre Barton Springs Pool is the trail's northern-most stop, which impressively stays 60-70 degrees year-round.
The next stop on the trail is just outside of Austin at the antiquated San Marcos Springs. These springs are special to south and central Texas Native American tribes.
The crystal blue waters of Comal Springs in New Braunfels are your next destination if you're following the trail.
And, finally, at the southern-most point of the trail, the San Antonio Springs welcomes you to a calm place of reflection.
There are already some existing trails that are a part of the project's map, like sections of ATX's Violet Crown Trail, and the Dante Trail in San Marcos. The Great Springs Project plans to connect the communities along the path by building new trails and looping in existing ones, so expect all different terrains on your walk.
Don't hold your breath waiting for this massive hiking trail, because it won't be ready until 2036.
Yes, you read that right. Good hikes come to those who wait.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.