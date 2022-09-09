This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It’s Adults-Only
It's a 4.5 hour roundtrip! 🍂
As the weather cools down, fall activities come into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, which there is plenty to do in North Carolina.
However, one activity in Bryson City, NC perfect for just the grown-ups offers a way to see the stunning fall foliage, and all it takes is a ride on one of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad excursions.
There's one adult-only experience you can have during the train ride called the Carolina Shine Moonshine Experience, which offers sample tastings of various moonshine flavors throughout a scenic journey winding through the Smokies.
The boozy adventure is held inside a first-class fleet car that travels along the Nantahala Gorge excursion, however, no one under the age of 21 is allowed in the moonshine cart.
For four and a half hours, you'll glide down the tracks along the Nantahala River as you're served cajun-inspired plates and yummy flavors of the high-proof liquor like apple pie, peach, and strawberry. There are also full-sized cocktails offered if you're wanting something a little larger.
There is a one-hour layover mid-journey through the mountains, which stops in the middle of the gorge and you can explore the area and drink in the gorgeous riverside views.
If you could care less about the booze or having a child-free experience, the GSMR has three cheaper autumn-inspired rides that are sure to warm your heart.
There are different paths to choose from whether you wish to witness the vibrant fall-colored leaves or a tranquil ride through the Carolina countryside under the golden glow of a sunset.
Prices vary with whatever package you choose, as well as what type of train, either diesel-powered or steam engine, but tickets start at $119 for the Carolina Shine experience.
Carolina Shine Moonshine Experience on the Great Smoky Mountains National Railroad
Price: $119 for diesel: $129 for steam
Address: 45 Mitchell St, Bryson City, NC 28713
Why You Need To Go: It's an adults-only train journey through the bountiful Great Smoky Mountains.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 9, 2019.
