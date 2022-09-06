The US Will Soon Look Like An Autumn Wonderland Based On The Fall Foliage 2022 Forecast
Here's where and when the colors will be most vibrant.
With the crisper and utterly frigid winter months just ahead for most of the United States, you're probably hoping for a long fall 2022. You may already be dreaming of when the giant maple tree in your front yard will turn a flaming color, or where to road trip to in America to find the most vibrant fall palettes.
A forecastable answer comes from the Farmers' Alamanac, which recently released its yearly guide to witnessing fall foliage across the country.
Based on previous reports from readers, the publication created a map to predict the waves of oranges, reds, and yellows that will paint landscapes across the country, with colors changing in the North, West, and Midwest as early as mid-September.
According to Almanac's website, the peak time for the leaves to transform in almost all areas happens in the middle of October.
Pretty soon in some places, like the Western and Midwestern states, the tree foliage will turn a yellow before delivering the ultimate autumn landscape around October 4.
New England will most likely experience its peak color around October 11.
While many Southern states won't really experience that remarkable season change, it will still be possible to spot colorful trees just before winter.
Here are the best states to visit to witness this orange beauty this year based on the report: Maine, Arkansas, New York, Michigan, South Dakota, Virginia, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Illinois, Wyoming, Connecticut, Utah, Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia.
It's probably a good time to plan your apple-picking or pumpkin patch adventures and quick trips to the adorable spooked-out towns as they'll all be tucked underneath the massive spread of color.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.