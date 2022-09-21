This Southern US City Surprisingly Ranked As One Of The Best Places To See Fall Foliage
The landscape transforms into a vibrant paradise of warm colors and falling leaves!
Autumn is around the corner, meaning it's peak time to plan a trip to experience one of the best aspects of the season, fall foliage.
When you think of landscapes coming alive with hues of red, orange and yellow, the North East is typically the first region to come to mind. Some of the most beautiful foliage in the country can actually be spotted down South.
The Farmer's Almanac officially ranked Vogel State Park in Blairsville, GA as one of the best places in the country to see autumn leaves.
The state park made the list alongside Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire, Massapequa Preserve in upstate New York, the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina, and other breathtaking destinations.
Vogel State Park is nestled in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, and features a shimmering lake, 17 miles of hiking trails through the mountains, and a sand beach.
Vogel State Park, GA during autumn. Sean Pavone | Dreamstime
Year-round you can enjoy camping, traversing the trails on foot, paddling on the water or biking around the 233-acre park. But once Autumn rolls around, the ancient landscape transforms into a vibrant paradise of warm colors and falling leaves.
The South is usually the last region in the country to see fall foliage. The trees typically turn in Georgia all throughout October and November, and the North Georgia mountains are the star of the show.
You can utilize the Leaf Watch 2022 tool on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website to keep track of the changes in scenery and plan your trip accordingly.
Vogel State Park
Price: $5 parking fee
Where: 405 Vogel State Park Road, Blairsville, GA 30512
Why You Need To Go: You can spot some of the most beautiful fall foliage in the country and experience firsthand the gorgeous mountain landscape.
