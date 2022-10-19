This Hidden Gem In San Francisco Is Perfect For Spotting Fall Foliage & You Can Visit For Free
This destination belongs on your fall bucket list.
Autumn is in full swing, and the Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco, CA is an excellent destination to spot fall foliage.
Located in the iconic Golden Gate Park, visitors can take a stroll to take in the sights and sounds of the season, and if you know when to go, the experience can be completely free of charge.
The Japanese Tea Garden features stone paths that lead you past pagodas, an arched drum bridge, a koi pond, and a zen garden. The trails are lined with native Japanese plants like cherry blossoms and the Japanese maple tree.
You can take an excursion through the Moon Viewing Garden, which overlooks a tranquil pond and rows of colorful maple trees. During the fall months, the leaves turn to create vibrant hues of red, orange, and yellow, transforming this destination into an autumnal wonderland.
@sanfranciscobucketlist
Fall has arrived at the 📍Japanese Tea Garden! Have you been? 😍🍁 #sf #sanfrancisco 🎥: @millie.lai
According to the Japanese Tea Garden website, visitors can enjoy this area of the Golden Gate Park for free on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Outside of these hours, adult tickets cost only $13.
However, the entrance to this place is always free for San Francisco Residents and veterans with an ID.
So, if you're a local looking to enjoy the historical park's warm hues and tranquil setting, you can do so at any time without having to pay a penny.
The park is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Visitors of all ages are welcome.
Japanese Tea Garden
Price: Free - $13
Where: 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: You can take in the beauty of fall at this historical and iconic San Francisco landmark completely free of charge.