San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
We've made the list so you can check it twice.
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level.
During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds.
Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the festivities. Here are six things to add to your bucket list that you can enjoy around town to celebrate and take in the holiday cheer.
Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square
Price: $20
Address: 333 Post St., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to hit the famous ice rink for a spin around Union Square?
Here you can rent skates and glide across the ice next to a giant illuminated tree. This is the perfect activity to enjoy with family or for a romantic date night with your significant other.
Fairmont Hotel Gingerbread House
Price: Free
Address: 950 Mason St., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco takes gingerbread houses to the next level.
You can explore this illuminated two-stored gingerbread mansion baked by the hotel's pastry team and decorated with colorful See's candy to get you into the holiday spirit.
Ghirardelli Square
Price: Free
Address: 900 N Point St., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: This historic square in San Francisco comes alive during the holiday season and serves as a hub for festivities.
Here you can enjoy one of their holiday markets, view the shop's elaborate window displays, or take a photo with the giant illuminated Christmas tree.
San Francisco Ballet's Nutcracker
Price: $19+
Address: 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: The Nutcracker is a classic winter ballet that keeps audiences warm once the snow rolls in this time of year.
San Francisco Ballet's rendition of Tchaikovsky’s iconic show draws in eager crowds each year for its exceptional costumes and performance.
The Westin's sugar castles
Price: Free
Address: 335 Powell St., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: The Westin St. Francis hotel is located in the historic Union Square. Every year, the staff displays a massive castle made out of delicate sugar to ring in the holiday season.
The display is created by the hotel's executive pastry chef Jean Francois Houdre. Visitors and locals can take a look at the handy work of this shimmering culinary masterpiece.
Cable car ride
Price: $2.50
Address: 2350 Taylor St., San Francisco, CA
Why You Need To Go: A trip to San Francisco wouldn't be complete without taking a ride on the city's iconic cable cars.
During the holiday season, the famous trolleys are adorned with garlands, fairy lights, and wreaths. You can take in the sites and sounds of the city while cruising in a festive, open-air tram.
