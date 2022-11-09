There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
The view alone is worth the trek.
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list.
Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s as a collaborative effort to create a themed mosaic of 163 panels. It opened officially to the public on August 27, 2005.
Both visitors and locals alike are welcome to enjoy this free spectacle, as well as the breathtaking view from the garden at the top of the staircase.
The step's artwork centers around the theme "from sea to stars" and features colorful tiles that depict scenes of animals, wildlife, and celestial swirls.
The hidden art piece is nestled in a public garden, which boasts plants and succulents native to the California climate.
When you reach the top of the tiled staircase, you can enjoy a great view of the cityscape below.
From here, you can take a short stroll leading you to Grandview Park atop Turtle Hill, where you can catch a glimpse of Point Reyes, Golden Gate Park, and the Pacific Ocean.
If you're looking to experience the sites and sounds of San Francisco on a budget, the famous 16th Avenue Tiled Steps are a must-see destination that will lead you to unforgettable views surrounded by the beauty of the state's flora and fauna.
16th Avenue Tiled Steps
Price: Free
Address: 1520 16th Ave., San Francisco, CA 94122
Why You Need To Go: This artsy hidden gem nestled in The Golden City will lead you to a picturesque garden with breathtaking views of the cityscape below.