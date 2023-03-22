This Quiet Bed & Breakfast In South Carolina Is Adults-Only With Stunning Coastal Views
Free breakfast is offered every day! 🍳
Having an escape from rambunctious families with kids is always ideal for grown-ups looking for a quiet vacation.
You can have exactly that at Regatta Inn, a stunning waterfront bed and breakfast in the peaceful coastal area of Folly Beach, SC, which is entirely for adults.
This dreamy getaway is just 20 minutes outside of Charleston, so it's perfect for a weekend trip with the girls or a staycation with your sweetheart, with so many things offered onsite.
There are ten charming rooms to choose from, with nightly rates starting at $246 — the price depends on how large of a room you want. However, you're guaranteed a scenic view of the property, whether it’s the gardens or the stunning waterscapes because each has a private balcony or porch outside.
Regatta Inn also offers guests some nice amenities that make your stay all the more relaxing, like a complimentary breakfast each day, free rides to the nearby beaches, a daily happy hour, and some spa treatments.
You can also find some unique onsite activities, such as a harbor-front yoga class with breathtaking sunset views.
This waterfront getaway is just a little more luxurious than your typical bed and breakfast as you're spoiled with beautiful views, no presence of children, and any amenity you could need while away on vacation.
Sound like a dream? You can check out more about Regatta Inn's Palmetto state location here.
Regatta Inn
Price: $246+/night
Address: 64 W 9th Street Ext, Folly Beach, SC 29439
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront bed and breakfast is a relaxing getaway for adults only!
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
