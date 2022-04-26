This Tiny Island With Only 400 Elite Residents Is The South's Best Kept Secret
The perfect day trip from Savannah!
Daufuskie Island is a hidden gem off the Southeastern coast. Situated between Hilton Head Island, SC and Savannah, GA, this secluded paradise is only 5 miles long and, and accessible only by boat or ferry.
Stretches of white sand beach greet visitors looking for a quiet sanctuary to unwind, while tunnels of ancient live oaks tower over rural roads. Stepping off onto these shores can feel like walking into a different, wild world.
There are very few cars on Daufuskie, and golf carts serve as the residents' choice method of transportation. There are less than 300 homes on the entire island, and the wealthy residents who can afford to stay here range from famous musicians to retired NHL players, to former Fortune 500 executives.
With a handful of restaurants, an art gallery, extensive shopping, and a golf club, there's very little need to leave the island once you've arrived.
The beautiful beaches feel largely undisturbed. Both living and eroded trees stand tall along the shoreline.
There's plenty of wildlife to be found along the way. Live starfish that washed up onto shore are a common site, as well as wild horses navigating their way through the thick groves of trees.
Daufuskie is also the site of many historical buildings and tabby ruins that still stand today. First Union African Baptist Church, Silvery Dew Winery, and the Brother and Sisters Oyster Union Society Building all date back to the 19th century and can be visited.
Only a short boat ride away from Savannah and Hilton Head Island, this secluded treasure trove is ready to be explored.
Daufuskie Island
Address: Daufuskie Island, SC
Price: $20+ For The Ferry
Why We Love It: This tranquil island is far away from crowds and busy roads, making it the perfect hidden gem destination.
