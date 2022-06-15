Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

camping in south carolina

You Can Camp In A Magical Geodome In South Carolina With Friendly Animals & A Mountain View

There's a hot tub and a zip line!

Georgia Staff Writer
The geodome overlooking the mountain view. Right: Two men with the alpacas on the farm.

Airbnb

This camping experience in South Carolina is completely unique and filled with one-of-a-kind amenities to make your stay unforgettable.

Perched in the mountains of Salem, SC, the G.O.A.T. Geodome overlooks expansive peaks and a relaxing pasture, where friendly farm animals spend their days grazing and socializing.

Their listing shows photos of guests interacting with friendly alpacas, donkeys, and cows.

You can enjoy the wonder of the outdoors from inside the comfort of a unique structure that protects you from nature's elements.

The inside of the geodome's bedroom in Salem, SC.The inside of the geodome's bedroom in Salem, SC.Airbnb

The inside of the dome features modern amenities, a comfortable bed, and a full bathroom with a tile shower. There is also a mini kitchenette, and high top dining table.

Wine, coffee and treats for the farm animals are included in the price of your stay.

You can take in a beautiful view from the comforts of bed. The transparent window of the dome offers an abundance of natural light, creating a sunny and cheery space.

The view from inside the geodome in Salem, SC.The view from inside the geodome in Salem, SC.Airbnb

Outside, there is a covered private hot tub with fairy lights and a spectacular view of the mountains. There's also a fire pit, as well as a zip line so you can enjoy spending time in the great outdoors during your stay.

The private hot tub overlooking the mountains. The private hot tub overlooking the mountains. Airbnb

The farm animals are friendly, and enjoy socializing with guests. You can approach the fence with the treats provided for you by your host, and they will come and greet you.

The farm animals at the geodome in Salem, SC. The farm animals at the geodome in Salem, SC. Airbnb

This magical stay is a great way to elevate camping with a one-of-a-kind experience.

G.O.A.T Geodome

Price: $210+/Night

Address: Salem, SC

Book

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the beauty of nature from the comfort of modern amenities, and stay with adorable farm animals.

Narcity pourrait recevoir un montant de la vente si tu achètes quelque chose de cet article. Celui-ci a toutefois été créé indépendamment par l'équipe éditoriale de Narcity, que pour toi.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

