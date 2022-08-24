You Can Wake Up & Cruise With Dolphins For Cheap On One Of South Carolina’s Prettiest Islands
Breakfast with the bottlenoses 🐬
Hilton Head Island is one of the South's most pristine hidden gems with miles of picturesque beaches and charming shops and restaurants.
But this unique Airbnb experience allows you to take the fun offshore and spend your morning with some of the cutest wildlife the island has to offer.
You can enjoy breakfast and start your day right on this small and intimate dolphin cruise right off the coast of Hilton Head.
The hour and a half-long charter will begin bright and early at 9 a.m., so if you're game to wake up early, you can walk on the beach and enjoy the beautiful sunset on the water before setting off on your coastal excursion.
You will enjoy donuts and orange juice as you observe the playful American bottlenose dolphin in its natural habitat.
The knowledgeable host and qualified sea captain keep group numbers limited to ten people or less, which makes for an intimate, up-close experience with the breathtaking marine animal.
They are very familiar with the dolphins' routines and environments, so you are guaranteed a sighting during the 1:30 adventure.
The cruise is safe and family-friendly. Children ages two and older are welcomed onto the boat, so you can bring everyone along to make memories on one of the most beautiful islands in all of South Carolina.
The experience starts at just $59 per person, but infants two and under can come along for the ride for just $10.
If you have a love for the South's natural beauty and a sweet tooth, this could be the perfect pairing for you and your whole family.
Dolphins & Donuts Cruise
Price: $59/person
Where: Hilton Head Island, SC
Why You Need To Go: You can start your morning off on a cheery note with donuts and playful American bottlenose dolphin while enjoying some of the most beautiful sights in the South.