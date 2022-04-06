Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
seaside florida

This Small Charming Beach Town In Florida Is So Unlike Anywhere Else (PHOTOS)

This dreamy destination will take your breath away.

The coast at Seaside, Florida. Right: A woman in a floral dress poses in front of a bright house.

The coast at Seaside, Florida. Right: A woman in a floral dress poses in front of a bright house.

@alysbeachfl | Instagram,@leisurely.layne | Instagram

Seaside, Florida feels too charming to be real. There's no need to leave the state to encounter a whimsical place and a perfectly quaint town to relax. This small beach town will take your breath away.

This place is worth exploring during your next Florida road trip. Seaside offers a sense of connectedness with the community as well as wonderful outdoor experiences. You will find a calm and serene vibe at the white-sand beach right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Not only is Seaside one of the best beaches in Florida, it is also a hidden gem. A stroll around Central Square will give you the opportunity to explore the cutest boutiques, a charming post office, a bookstore, and one-of-a-kind restaurants.

Seaside is the perfect destination for a quick getaway to Northwest Florida. It has perfect panoramic views and picturesque backgrounds such as the Coleman Beach Pavilion. You can also walk by the pastel-colored homes with white picket fences that make a picture-perfect backdrop for your Instagram posts.

Fun fact: The Truman Show was filmed in this charming town and it was the perfect spot to make it look extra unreal.

Crystal clear coastlines offer a relaxing spot to reflect and unwind. Uncover the mysteries this charming destination has to offer.

The sunset is truly awe-inspiring.

Even their post office is cute!

Gorgeous pavilions line the coastline.

The town also offers various activities and events for locals including sandcastle lessons, surfing lessons, a unique farmer's market, and much more to explore. The village also offers gourmet food trucks on an alley full of vintage airstreams.

Seaside, Florida is located about nine hours north of Miami and two hours and 30 minutes west of Tallahassee.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 26, 2019.


From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...