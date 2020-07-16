6 Crystal Clear Swimming Holes Near Orlando Where You Can See All The Way To The Bottom
Summer in The Sunshine State is heating up, and if you’re located in Orlando, a charming beach town is gonna call for a bit of a road trip. If you’re looking for something a little closer without sacrificing beauty, there are still plenty of options not far.
Grab a paddle board, a floatie, and your best swimming buddies, and head out to these crystal clear swimming holes near Orlando.
If you’re the “Something Touched My Foot” type (guilty as charged), then these spots with water clear enough to see to the bottom are perfect for you. Don’t worry, it was only seaweed...probably!
These gorgeous spots are no more than an hour or so drive from O-town, so you can save the travel time and relax even longer. Plus, most are super cheap if not free to soak in, so you save your pennies on these adventures.
From turquoise lakes to crystal-clear springs, these experiences are like no other. Get in touch with nature and appreciate Florida’s gorgeous wild side. You might even run into some friendly aquatic neighbors while you’re there!
Lake Conway Chain of Lakes
Price: Free
Address: Lake Conway, Belle Isle, FL
Why You Need To Go: Just 10 minutes from the Orlando International Airport lays this hidden gem of a lake. With plenty of nooks and crannies to kayak or paddle through, you can see right to the sandy bottom where tons of seashells lay and crabs scurry about.
Blue Springs State Park
Price: $6
Address: 2100 W French Ave., Orange City, FL
Why You Need To Go: A refreshing 72-degrees year-round, crystal clear waters, and manatees—what more could you ask for?
Alexander Springs Recreational Area
Price: $5.50
Address: 49525 County Road 445 Altoona, FL
Why You Need To Go: This natural water park is the perfect spot for picnic, a refreshing swim, and even an overnight camping stay. The pristine waters reveal a magical, underwater world.
Wekiva Island
Price: $2
Address: 1014 Miami Springs Drive Longwood, FL
Why You Need To Go: This hidden island is the perfect spot to escape to when you're tired of the tourists. Rent some floatation devices or bring your own and glide over gorgeous clear waters.
Wekiva Springs State Park
Price: $6
Address: 1800 Wekiwa Cir., Apopka, FL
Why You Need To Go: An Orlando favorite right down the road, Wekiva Island's bright blue waters are a refreshing retreat oasis.
De Leon Springs State Park
Price: $6
Address: 601 Ponce de Leon Blvd., De Leon Springs, FL
Why You Need To Go: This historical site has been providing drinking water, power, and place to relax and refresh for centuries, and you can still enjoy all of the spring’s beauty today. Float and unwind in this crystal clear paradise.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July, 07 2020.