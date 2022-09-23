This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
There's so much to see below the surface.
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights.
Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
This park has plenty of lush, rugged trails and secret grottos you can explore. If you prefer to spend the majority of your time in the pristine waters, you can paddleboard, kayak, or even go tubing in the gentle springs.
The turquoise pools are a welcomed respite from the infamous Florida heat. The refreshing water stays at 68-72 degrees Fahrenheit all year long.
The limestone grottos nestled in the water are ideal for diving, and snorkeling and the sparkling waters allow for high visibility.
@anahicaballero
Spring break vibes in Florida📍😍 #fyp #nature #springbreak #Florida #spring #clearwater #kellyrocksprings
Admission fees to the park start at just $3 for vehicles hosting up to two visitors, but up to eight people can enter the springs for the small cost of $5. If you prefer to walk into the park without a car, you can expect to pay only $1 per person.
This is a great getaway if you're on a budget. You can explore Florida's natural beauty without having to break the bank.
Rock Springs in Kelly Park
Price: $1-5
Where: 400 E. Kelly Park R, Apopka, FL 32712
Why You Need To Go: This oasis is ideal for lounging in nature, or exploring what's beneath the surface in the crystal clear waters of a natural spring.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.