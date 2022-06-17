This Road Trip Will Take You To 7 Crystal Clear Natural Springs In Florida
Natural Springs are the perfect way to escape the infamous Florida heat.
If you're looking to beef up your summer bucket list, this picture-perfect road trip will guide you to the Sunshine State's crystal clear waters.
This journey begins in the panhandle and takes you all the way to the Southern tip of Florida, however, you can follow it in reverse and still hit all of the sites.
From ancient caverns to a crystal clear oasis where you can camp and see manatees, these stops belong on your itinerary!
Florida Caverns State Park
Price: $5/vehicle
Address: 3345 Caverns Rd., Marianna, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can take a cave tour or navigate the water through paths in the ancient cavern. The cool climate is ideal for escaping a heat wave.
Econfina River State Park
Price: $2/vehicle
Address: 4741 Econfina River Road, Lamont, FL
Why you need to go: These pristine waters are ideal for wading and are surrounded by expansive oak and palm forests. You can stretch your legs and hike some trails during your visit.
Royal Springs Park
Price: Free
Address: 20051 157th Lane, O’Brien, FL
Why you need to go: The turquoise water spring is hidden in a public park and has a 10-foot tall diving platform to plunge off of. You can stop off here for a picnic and picturesque swim.
Gilchrist Blue
Price: $6/vehicle
Address: 7450 N.E. 60th St., High Springs FL 32643
Why you need to go: These fresh waters are a brilliant blue hue. The turquoise pools are also home to rare wildlife like manatees.
Ginnie Springs
Price: $15-20
Address: 7300 Ginnie Springs Road, High Springs, FL 32643
Why you need to go: These springs are perfect for swimming, or water sports like kayaking and paddle boarding. They are a popular camping destination for outdoor lovers across the state.
Alexander Springs
Price: $6/person
Address: 49525 County Rd. 445, Altoona, FL
Why you need to go: Alexander Springs is the only spot in Ocala National Forest where you're allowed to go scuba diving. Below the surface is a lush oasis ready to be explored.
Warm Mineral Springs
Price: $15-20
Address: 12200 San Servando Ave. North Port, FL
Why you need to go: These warm mineral springs are known for their healing properties and will leave you feeling revived and rejuvenated. The waters stay at a cozy 85 degrees all year-round.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 21, 2019.
