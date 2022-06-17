Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

florida springs

This Road Trip Will Take You To 7 Crystal Clear Natural Springs In Florida

These are great stops to get out and stretch your legs. 🚗💨

A woman wading in the springs. Right: A man in snorkeling gear diving in the springs.​

A woman wading in the springs. Right: A man in snorkeling gear diving in the springs.

@nomipratt | Instagram, @ehdooo | Instagram

Natural Springs are the perfect way to escape the infamous Florida heat.

If you're looking to beef up your summer bucket list, this picture-perfect road trip will guide you to the Sunshine State's crystal clear waters.

This journey begins in the panhandle and takes you all the way to the Southern tip of Florida, however, you can follow it in reverse and still hit all of the sites.

From ancient caverns to a crystal clear oasis where you can camp and see manatees, these stops belong on your itinerary!

Florida Caverns State Park

Price: $5/vehicle

Address: 3345 Caverns Rd., Marianna, FL

Why You Need To Go: You can take a cave tour or navigate the water through paths in the ancient cavern. The cool climate is ideal for escaping a heat wave.

Website

Econfina River State Park

Price: $2/vehicle

Address: 4741 Econfina River Road, Lamont, FL

Why you need to go: These pristine waters are ideal for wading and are surrounded by expansive oak and palm forests. You can stretch your legs and hike some trails during your visit.

Website

Royal Springs Park

Price: Free

Address: 20051 157th Lane, O’Brien, FL

Why you need to go: The turquoise water spring is hidden in a public park and has a 10-foot tall diving platform to plunge off of. You can stop off here for a picnic and picturesque swim.

Website

Gilchrist Blue

Price: $6/vehicle

Address: 7450 N.E. 60th St., High Springs FL 32643

Why you need to go: These fresh waters are a brilliant blue hue. The turquoise pools are also home to rare wildlife like manatees.

Website

Ginnie Springs

Price: $15-20

Address: 7300 Ginnie Springs Road, High Springs, FL 32643

Why you need to go: These springs are perfect for swimming, or water sports like kayaking and paddle boarding. They are a popular camping destination for outdoor lovers across the state.

Website

Alexander Springs

Price: $6/person

Address: 49525 County Rd. 445, Altoona, FL

Why you need to go: Alexander Springs is the only spot in Ocala National Forest where you're allowed to go scuba diving. Below the surface is a lush oasis ready to be explored.

Website

Warm Mineral Springs

Price: $15-20

Address: 12200 San Servando Ave. North Port, FL

Why you need to go: These warm mineral springs are known for their healing properties and will leave you feeling revived and rejuvenated. The waters stay at a cozy 85 degrees all year-round.

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 21, 2019.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...