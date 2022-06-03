Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

You Can Camp At This Crystal Clear Oasis In Florida For As Little As $6/Person & See Manatees

There's a lush world just under the surface.

Georgia Staff Writer
Two people in a tent on top of a truck. Right: A man in scuba gear underwater in Alexander Springs.

@lacey__._ | Instagram, @ehdooo | Instagram

Camping in Florida is a great way to reconnect with the state's natural beauty.

But the fun doesn't have to be limited to the beach. You can escape the summer heat and spend some quality time with a group of your friends by paying a visit to one of the state's crystal clear swimming holes.

Alexander Springs in the Ocala National Forest is a great spot to relax and connect with nature without breaking the bank.

You can camp at one of Alexander Spring's 67 campsites all year round.

You can stay in a tent or RV right by the water and spend your time kayaking on the pristine waters or lounging under the shady trees.

The springs are a constant 72 degrees all year, making them ideal for spotting endangered wildlife, like manatees.

At the springs, you can dive deep into the depths to discover a lush, underwater oasis hidden beneath the surface.

During your camping trip, you can hike one of the rugged trails, enjoy a picnic under the oak trees, or go scuba diving or paddle boarding.

A single campsite has an estimated cost of $31/night and can accommodate up to five people, two tents, and two vehicles. When you split the cost with your group, you can camp for as cheap as $6/night per person.

Due to the spring's popularity, walk-up sites are no longer available to the public, and you have to book a reservation online in advance to guarantee your spot, so plan accordingly.

For animal lovers, you're allowed to bring along your four-legged friend as long as they're kept on the leash.

Camping In Alexander Springs

Price: estimated at $31/Night

Address: 49525 County Rd. 445, Altoona, FL

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a lush oasis and explore crystal clear waters without having to blow your budget.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

