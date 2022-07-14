NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

georgia swimming

These 6 Swimming Holes Have The Clearest Water In Georgia & Some Are Completely Free

These hidden gems are so bucket list-worthy.

Georgia Staff Writer
​A waterfall pouring into a blue pool Right: A woman posing in front of a turquoise waterfall.

Georgia is known for its natural beauty and scorching Southern heat.

You can cool down this summer with friends at some of these hidden gems nestled in the state's lush forests and mountain trails.

These crystal clear swimming holes boast some of the most pristine waters in the entire state.

Whether you prefer a rushing waterfall perched on a trial in the mountains or a natural spring-fed swimming pool, there is something for everyone and some spots are completely free!

The water quality may not always be safe to swim in — even when it looks as blue as the sky. Before going on a water adventure, we recommend contacting local authorities, getting informed about the weather, and wearing a life jacket, even if you're a good swimmer.

Cherokee Falls at Cloudland Canyon State Park

Price: $5 for parking

Address: 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, GA

Why You Need To Go: You can hike a short trail loop atop Lookout Mountain to find this picturesque waterfall that pours into pristine waters. There, you can cool down from your hike surrounded by some of Georgia's most sparkling water.

Website

Red Clay Resort

Price: $8-10

Address: 5510 Red Clay Rd, Cohutta, GA

Why You Need To Go: The Red Clay Resort features a private spring-fed swimming pool. If you aren't in the mood to hike but want something more natural than a traditional chlorinated pool, this popular swimming hole located in Red Clay State Park is perfect.

Website

Lake Allatoona

Price: $5 for parking

Address: Lake Allatoona, Etowah River, GA

Why You Need To Go: Lake Allatoona has been referred to as one of the cleanest lakes in the state of Georgia. This massive body of water outside of Atlanta has more than 270 miles of shoreline to be enjoyed, and plenty of opportunities to lounge on one of the lake's parks or beaches.

Website

Blue Hole Falls on High Shoals Creek

Price: Free

Address: Indian Grave Gap Rd, Hiawassee, GA

Why You Need To Go: This beautiful waterfall located on the High Shoals Creek Trail has observation decks for relaxing 40°F temp year round, so you can spend those scorching summer days cooling off. The crystal clear water makes it a picture-perfect destination to cool down after a hike in Georgia's natural beauty.

Website

Jacks River Falls on Beech Bottom Trail 

Price: Free

Address: Jacks River Falls, Epworth, GA

Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem is awaiting inside a lush green forest in Georgia's rugged mountains. This crystal clear water can be found nestled in the wilderness, welcoming swimmers looking to take a dip while avoiding crowds.

Website

Dick's Creek Falls

Price: Free

Address: Dick's Creek Falls, GA 30525

Why You Need To Go: This clear swimming hole is a hot spot on the Chattooga River. A shady hike leads to pristine waters with tiered waterfalls where you can enjoy the refreshing mountian air.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

