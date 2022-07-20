7 Breathtaking Waterfalls In Georgia To Road Trip To Before Summer Ends
Some are completely free!
Georgia is full of natural beauty and gorgeous hidden gems but the waterfalls take the cake.
Many Georgia parks where these waterfalls hide are wildly affordable, which makes these spots perfect for exploring on a dime.
While some of these hikes are short and sweet, others will take a little more effort to reach their shimmering cascades.
Some of these spots even allow swimming in the crystal clear pools below the falls.
Whether you go alone or bring the whole crew, you're sure to find enchanting sights on your journey through Georgia's cascades.
So pack a picnic, load up the cooler, and don't forget the towel as you get on your way to these jaw-dropping sights before the summer is over.
Anna Ruby Falls
Price: $5
Address: 3455 Anna Ruby Falls Rd., Helen, GA
Why You Need To Go: This short hike is strenuous on your way up, but it'll take you to twin waterfalls with large wooden platforms for you to observe them from.
Cherokee Falls
Price: $5 for parking
Address: 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road Rising Fawn, GA
Why You Need To Go: Located in the beautiful Cloudland Canyon State Park, this waterfall is 60 feet tall and has a clear pool of water below it. There's even a "sister" waterfall in the same spot that's 90 feet tall.
Dukes Creek Falls
Price: $4
Address: 1699 Richard Russell Hwy., Helen, GA
Why You Need To Go: You'll have views of Yonah Mountain, the Raven Cliffs Wilderness, and multiple waterfalls on this trail. Of course, the star of the show is the massive falls!
Holcomb Creek Falls
Price: Free
Address: Holcomb Creek Falls Trail Head, Hale Ridge Rd, Clayton, GA
Why You Need To Go: This hidden 120-foot waterfall is on a moderately difficult 0.3-mile hike that slowly drops into an observation bridge where you can watch the falls cascade.
Jacks River Falls
Price: Free
Address: Take Beech Bottom Trail at Cohutta Wilderness Trailheads, Chatsworth, GA
Why You Need To Go: This hike will take you to a beautiful rocky waterfall with a pool at the bottom perfect for taking a quick dip.
Martin Creek Falls
Price: Free
Address: You'll find these falls about a half-mile past the Game Checking Station off Forest Service Road 152. Directions say to park in a small cleared camping area following a sharp left turn at a bend in the road. You'd then head west from this camping area to cross Martin Creek and trek uphill for about .4 miles.
Why You Need To Go: While going on your waterfall adventure in Rabun County, be sure to add this one to the list. It's a smaller waterfall and will take a little more effort to find, but it's totally worth it.
Trahlyta Falls
Price: $5 for parking
Address: 405 Vogel State Park Rd., Blairsville, GA
Why You Need To Go: This lake loop is a quick and easy trek. You'll be led to an observation deck where you can soak up all those gorgeous waterfall views.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 20, 2020.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.