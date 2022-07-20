NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

waterfalls in georgia

7 Breathtaking Waterfalls In Georgia To Road Trip To Before Summer Ends

Some are completely free!

​A woman standing in front of a waterfall in a blue swimsuit. Right: A woman on a platform in front of a waterfall.

A woman standing in front of a waterfall in a blue swimsuit. Right: A woman on a platform in front of a waterfall.

@valerie_mcpherson | Instagram @alicreamm | Instagram

Georgia is full of natural beauty and gorgeous hidden gems but the waterfalls take the cake.

Many Georgia parks where these waterfalls hide are wildly affordable, which makes these spots perfect for exploring on a dime.

While some of these hikes are short and sweet, others will take a little more effort to reach their shimmering cascades.

Some of these spots even allow swimming in the crystal clear pools below the falls.

Whether you go alone or bring the whole crew, you're sure to find enchanting sights on your journey through Georgia's cascades.

So pack a picnic, load up the cooler, and don't forget the towel as you get on your way to these jaw-dropping sights before the summer is over.

Anna Ruby Falls

Price: $5

Address: 3455 Anna Ruby Falls Rd., Helen, GA

Why You Need To Go: This short hike is strenuous on your way up, but it'll take you to twin waterfalls with large wooden platforms for you to observe them from.

Website

Cherokee Falls

Price: $5 for parking

Address: 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road Rising Fawn, GA

Why You Need To Go: Located in the beautiful Cloudland Canyon State Park, this waterfall is 60 feet tall and has a clear pool of water below it. There's even a "sister" waterfall in the same spot that's 90 feet tall.

Website

Dukes Creek Falls

Price: $4

Address: 1699 Richard Russell Hwy., Helen, GA

Why You Need To Go: You'll have views of Yonah Mountain, the Raven Cliffs Wilderness, and multiple waterfalls on this trail. Of course, the star of the show is the massive falls!

Website

Holcomb Creek Falls

Price: Free

Address: Holcomb Creek Falls Trail Head, Hale Ridge Rd, Clayton, GA

Why You Need To Go: This hidden 120-foot waterfall is on a moderately difficult 0.3-mile hike that slowly drops into an observation bridge where you can watch the falls cascade.

Website

Jacks River Falls

Price: Free

Address: Take Beech Bottom Trail at Cohutta Wilderness Trailheads, Chatsworth, GA

Why You Need To Go: This hike will take you to a beautiful rocky waterfall with a pool at the bottom perfect for taking a quick dip.

Website

Martin Creek Falls

Price: Free

Address: You'll find these falls about a half-mile past the Game Checking Station off Forest Service Road 152. Directions say to park in a small cleared camping area following a sharp left turn at a bend in the road. You'd then head west from this camping area to cross Martin Creek and trek uphill for about .4 miles.

Why You Need To Go: While going on your waterfall adventure in Rabun County, be sure to add this one to the list. It's a smaller waterfall and will take a little more effort to find, but it's totally worth it.

Website

Trahlyta Falls

Price: $5 for parking

Address: 405 Vogel State Park Rd., Blairsville, GA

Why You Need To Go: This lake loop is a quick and easy trek. You'll be led to an observation deck where you can soak up all those gorgeous waterfall views.

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 20, 2020.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...