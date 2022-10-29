You Can See 7 Different States And The Tallest Underground Waterfall In The US At This Mountain
This hidden gem has unmatched views.
A mountain in the U.S. is a hidden gem where you can see seven different states and Ruby Falls, the country's tallest underground waterfall.
Lookout Mountain straddles the border between Tennessee and Georgia. Once you trek to the top, you can view the "Rock City" marker, which boasts one-of-a-kind views of several surrounding states.
The market atop Rock City in Chattanooga claims that from that specific lookout, you can catch glimpses of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia. A unique and expansive view that you won't find anywhere else in the country.
Once you've caught a glimpse of the rolling hills and forest-covered mountains, you can delve below the surface to experience America's tallest underground waterfall.
Ruby Falls was discovered deep in the belly of Lookout Mountain by Leo Lambert in1928. He named the waterfall after Ruby, his wife, before opening the landmark up to the public eye.
Today, you can venture into the mountain, catch a glimpse of the wonder yourself, and take a guided lantern tour.
During the tour — where you’ll descend via a glass elevator — a guide will help you navigate the cave's tunnels using a lantern light until you reach the plummeting waterfall, which is lit up with colorful LED lights.
This experience is open to visitors of all ages, making it ideal for families with children or even for solo travelers looking to experience the South's natural wonders independently.
Lookout Mountain / Ruby Falls
Price: $24.95+
Address: 1720 South Scenic Hwy Chattanooga, TN 37409
Why You Need To Go: You can experience one-of-a-kind views and cave walks in this iconic and historic landmark that will give you picture perfect views and adventures.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.