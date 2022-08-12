This Easy Trail In Tennessee Will Lead You To A Huge Waterfall With A Turquoise Pool & It's Free
The views are incredible. 😍
There's a short trail in Tennessee that will take you down an easy trek to a hidden, cascading waterfall. This is the most incredible experience to take advantage of the warm weather and enjoy the great outdoors for a dip in sparkling waters.
It's called Northrup Falls Trail in the city of Jamestown and it is about a 1.3 miles round-trip. The pathway is rated as an easy to moderate hike.
This trail is completely free to visit and it's encouraged to bring some water to hydrate, snacks to satisfy your hunger and maybe a bathing suit as you might get splashed.
The hike will lead through an oak-hickory forest which might throw you for a loop, but trust where you're going and you'll find a stunning natural wonder. It'll take you to the bottom of a more than 60-foot tall waterfall that plunges into a turquoise pool.
You don't have to enjoy this scenery alone. Pets are welcome! Although, you must keep them on a leash, and always pick up after them.
There are many large boulders you can hop across to get to the perfect spot to view the falls or just walk along the side and get a unique back view through the liquid curtain.
Though you can come here in the summertime and get some well-needed reprieve from the heat, the winters are just as beautiful.
There's a carpet of snow that blanket the rocks and tons of icicles that drape the background. It's truly a Winter Wonderland. No matter what time of year you go, it's a sight to see in Tennessee.
Northrup Falls
Price: Free
Address: 2552 Northrup Falls Rd., Jamestown, TN
Why You Need To Go: This impressive trail will take you to a stunning natural wonder that is so beautiful you won't believe it's free. The cascading waterfall is peaceful and you can see it during any season.
