7 Places To You Need To Visit In Tennessee If You Love Dolly Parton

In Dolly we trust! 💕

A woman in front of a pink Dolly Parton statue at the Graduate Nashville's White Limozeen. Right: A woman prays in front of the Dolly Parton statue in Sevierville, TN.

Dolly Parton is probably one of the biggest celebrities born in Tennessee, and there are so many places across the state that honor her legacy, despite the fact that she's still alive.

Perhaps you're the ultimate Dolly fan, and you've been wanting to visit her home state to simply appreciate the artist, but you don't know where to start.

These locations aren't just the Pigeon Forge attractions, as fun as they are. Here are seven places in the singer's home state that fans must visit because they are either that are Dolly-approved, inspired, or dedicated.

Dollywood Theme Park

Price: $84+

Address: 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Why You Need To Go: Of course, we had to include the country legend's own theme park that has just about anything a Dolly fan could dream of.

You can visit things like a mock-up of her old home, a whole museum about her life, and even her tour bus.

Website

Graduate Nashville

Price: $254 for a room; White Limozeen is free to visit

Address: 101 20th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203

Why You Need To Go: This Nashville hotel has a room style dedicated to the Tennessee star that you can stay in for an average of $254 a night.

There is also an entire Dolly-themed restaurant and bar called White Limozeen on the rooftop that's decorated a bit gaudy like the queen herself.

Website

RCA Studio B Tour

Price: $38+

Address: 1611 Roy Acuff Pl, Nashville, TN 37203

Why You Need To Go: Many famous singers, including Parton have recorded in RCA's Studio B. This room saw the creation of hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" and you can visit it.

Website

Strong Alley

Price: Free

Address: Strong St., Knoxville, TN 37902

Why You Need To Go: This Knoxville alleyway is full of graffiti including a giant mural of the singer's face. Perhaps you could plan your visit around the city's next annual Dolly Fest?

Website

Jolene's On Bruce St

Price: Free to visit

Address: 112 Bruce Street, Sevierville, TN 37862

Why You Need To Go: This adorable boutique is decked out in all things Dolly, and it's right near where she grew up!

Website

Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge

Price: Free to visit

Address: 422 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Why You Need To Go: This bar has been a country music scene staple since the 60s. The singer said herself that many Nashville stars got their start at the dive bar.

It's still open today and they have live music often, so maybe you'll just might see the next Dolly perform!

Website

Dolly Parton Statue

Price: Free

Address: 125 Court Ave, Sevierville, TN 37862

Why You Need To Go: This statue in is Dolly's hometown, so it's a must for die-hard fans!

Website

