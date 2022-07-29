7 Places To You Need To Visit In Tennessee If You Love Dolly Parton
In Dolly we trust! 💕
Dolly Parton is probably one of the biggest celebrities born in Tennessee, and there are so many places across the state that honor her legacy, despite the fact that she's still alive.
Perhaps you're the ultimate Dolly fan, and you've been wanting to visit her home state to simply appreciate the artist, but you don't know where to start.
These locations aren't just the Pigeon Forge attractions, as fun as they are. Here are seven places in the singer's home state that fans must visit because they are either that are Dolly-approved, inspired, or dedicated.
Dollywood Theme Park
Price: $84+
Address: 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Why You Need To Go: Of course, we had to include the country legend's own theme park that has just about anything a Dolly fan could dream of.
You can visit things like a mock-up of her old home, a whole museum about her life, and even her tour bus.
Graduate Nashville
Price: $254 for a room; White Limozeen is free to visit
Address: 101 20th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
Why You Need To Go: This Nashville hotel has a room style dedicated to the Tennessee star that you can stay in for an average of $254 a night.
There is also an entire Dolly-themed restaurant and bar called White Limozeen on the rooftop that's decorated a bit gaudy like the queen herself.
RCA Studio B Tour
Price: $38+
Address: 1611 Roy Acuff Pl, Nashville, TN 37203
Why You Need To Go: Many famous singers, including Parton have recorded in RCA's Studio B. This room saw the creation of hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" and you can visit it.
Strong Alley
Price: Free
Address: Strong St., Knoxville, TN 37902
Why You Need To Go: This Knoxville alleyway is full of graffiti including a giant mural of the singer's face. Perhaps you could plan your visit around the city's next annual Dolly Fest?
Jolene's On Bruce St
Price: Free to visit
Address: 112 Bruce Street, Sevierville, TN 37862
Why You Need To Go: This adorable boutique is decked out in all things Dolly, and it's right near where she grew up!
Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge
Price: Free to visit
Address: 422 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Why You Need To Go: This bar has been a country music scene staple since the 60s. The singer said herself that many Nashville stars got their start at the dive bar.
It's still open today and they have live music often, so maybe you'll just might see the next Dolly perform!
Dolly Parton Statue
Price: Free
Address: 125 Court Ave, Sevierville, TN 37862
Why You Need To Go: This statue in is Dolly's hometown, so it's a must for die-hard fans!