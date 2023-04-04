This Tennessee Town Has A Huge Eiffel Tower Replica & It's Like A Free Trip To Paris
See a landmark without leaving the US!
There are a few Eiffel Tower replicas across the United States that maintain the famous look of the Paris landmark, and one of them is tucked away in a small town in Tennessee.
With a city name like Paris, TN it only makes sense that it would have its very own 60-foot-tall version of the Iron Lady that you can visit for a dreamy Parisian vacation without ever leaving the country.
This western Tennessee town is a perfect little day trip for those who don't think they'll actually ever make it to the real City of Love since this Paris is entirely free to get to and visit.
The town was named after the French capital back in the 1800s, following the visit of the famous Frenchman and U.S. Revolutionary War hero Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de Lafayette.
Its citizens decided to continue with that Parisian theme over a century later by erecting the town's 60-foot version of the Eiffel Tower in the 1990s. It stands tall today in Eiffel Tower Park.
The quaint charm doesn't stop there! You can continue your dreamy European-inspired adventure in Paris' charming historic downtown district.
The Paris, TN streets and alleys are lined with quaint buildings and all the quiet sidewalks you need for a lovely stroll.
You'll find local boutiques with adorable fashions and enough yummy restaurants and coffee shops here to fuel your pseudo-Parisian day.
A visit to this Tennessee town will have you bragging to your friends about how you visited magical Paris and its iconic Eiffel Tower without ever needing a passport.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.