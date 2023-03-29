This All-Inclusive Resort On A Tennessee Farm Has Unique Outdoor Activities & A Serene Spa
You can go horseback riding, wine tasting, and take a cooking class.
People visit all-inclusive resorts to escape the real world and not worry about where their meals are coming from or where they have to travel to have fun.
Blackberry Farm in Walland, TN is one of Tennessee's dreamiest all-inclusive staycation spots with yummy food, fun onsite activities, and gorgeous views of the Smoky Mountains.
The 4,200-acre property is full of homegrown crops and adorable animals you'd usually find on a farm. However, this isn’t your regular farmstead.
Blackberry Farm has luxurious resort rooms, three gourmet restaurants, a swimming pool, a peaceful spa, and so many other unique activities to fill your stay.
Room rates start at $1,045 per night, with stays ranging from smaller estate rooms to quaint cottages and houses with multiple bedrooms to fit larger groups. Guests are required to stay at least three nights to book a reservation.
While that may seem pretty pricey, just remember you won't have to worry about the extra cost of meals, and you have a wide selection of new experiences to make great memories.
"Traditional rates offer nightly accommodations as well as dinner on the day of arrival through lunch on the day of departure within our restaurants during traditional meal hours," the Blackberry Farm policy says.
Breakfast and lunch are served daily at The Main House, with southern comfort bites like biscuits and gravy or a fresh salad made entirely from ingredients grown at Blackberry Farm.
For dinner, guests have the option to dine at either of the two onsite restaurants, The Dogwood or The Barn, which both offer fine-dining experiences and wine tastings that call for a fancier dress code.
For onsite activities, you have about 17 different things to choose from, including the spa, a farmstead tasting tour, fly fishing, guided hiking trails, wellness classes, and horseback riding. It's important to note most of these are an extra cost apart from your room fee.
Nonetheless, there are complimentary activities like the huge swimming pool, tennis or pickleball, the fitness center, and hiking around the property on your own.
And you can't forget about all the cute farm animals you'll get to meet here!
This dreamy getaway is in the foothills of Tennesee's Great Smoky Mountains, so you're definitely in for a peaceful stay far away from the busy city.
To start booking your stay or to check out all the fun you can get into at Blackberry Farms, just check out the website.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.