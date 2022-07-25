This Hiking Spot In Tennessee Mountains Will Transport You To The Swiss Alps For Free
It's basically a free hiking trip to Europe without ever leaving the States!
Travelling around the world may seem like a dream for those who consider themselves wanderlust people.
Sometimes, travelling that far isn't in the cards, but destinations that have just the same beauty are actually closer than you think.
Roan Mountaintain in Carter County, TN is encapsulated by a state park, and exploring the area will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the grassy hills of Switzerland.
The most popular and strikingly gorgeous hiking trails on the mountain are called the Grassy Ridge Bald and the Jane Ridge Bald, which are both a part of the Appalachian trail and offer a huge spread of land to romp around on or pitch a tent.
There are a total of about 12 miles of hiking trails, and the state park encompasses over 2,000 acres of southern Appalachian forest, even spilling over the North Carolina border.
There are walks of all sorts of difficulty levels, but they all serve up gorgeous views of the rolling green hills, fiery orange sunsets, and a colorful spray of mountain flowers that occasionally bloom.
The Doe River is also nearby, so there are a few creeks and small waterfalls you might find along the way. People enjoy fishing in the stream, too.
The park is open year-round, and there is no charge to enter and explore the dreamy mountains, which makes it that much more special.
If you're trying to explore every inch of the 2,000-acre park, you can stay in one of the 2-bedroom, on-site cabins starting at $140. Camping starts at $39.
Roan Mountain
Price: Free
Address: 527 TN-143, Roan Mountain, TN 37687
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 3, 2020.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.