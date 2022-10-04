A Woman Claims A Nashville Bar Denied Her Entry For An Outfit & People Are Calling Out Dress Codes
It happened on Broadway St.
One of the top entertainment destinations for tourists visiting Nashville, TN is the spread of lively bars located downtown along Broadway Street. However, some visitors say they’re running into a peculiar issue where establishments are presumably instilling dress codes.
TikTok user @gainz_n_bubblebraidz recently shared on a viral video that, in September, she tried visiting a bar located in the previously mentioned area and was denied access after an employee told her that "they didn’t feel like stopping fights of men fawning over her appearance."
The woman was dressed in a pink two-piece outfit partnered with white cowboy boots and, she claims, only got as far as showing her identification at the bar entrance.
"I'm so sorry. You look so beautiful, but we're not allowing you in here," are the words the bouncer supposedly told the TikTok user.
It's not specified what bar the TikToker visited, but her experience prompted other Broadway St. bar-goers to share their own stories in the comment section about being denied entry due to the things they were wearing.
The comment section on @gainz_n_bubblebraidz's TikTok video.gainz_n_bubblebraidz | TikTok
"my bf wasn’t allowed in a bar in Nashville because he wasn’t wearing a belt💀," one user commented, also not stating what establishment this took place at.
Multiple people replied sharing their own experiences after being turned away at other places on the same street for wearing things like black shorts that appeared to a worker as basketball garments or a simple dress shirt with khaki joggers.
Another person even said there was a woman who gained entry despite wearing a "Target onesie."
"It’s a new thing on broadway," a Nashville influencer commented. "Some bars have dress codes they won’t even let guys in with a cut off tshirts anymore."