A Nashville Man Shows Off His $4500 Apartment On A Tourist Street & Says It's So Noisy
He has to wear earplugs to sleep.
A man's apartment in Nashville, TN is currently going viral due to TikTok users being shocked at the amount he pays in monthly rent despite having to deal with the constant noisiness coming from the famous Broadway Street.
Tennessee realtor Gavren Dochterman (@gavrenn) recently posted a video on the social media platform where Music City local Josh Johnston showed off his spot in a high-rise building where he pays $4,500 a month for rent.
In the clip — which has 277K views and nearly 300 comments — Johnston revealed one detail that appalled some users: The noisy tourist hub his building is situated on causes him to wear earplugs nightly.
The iconic thoroughfare in the Tennesee capital is full of rowdy bars that are constantly visited by the city's tourists. The city commotion filters up to Johnston's abode every single day, he says.
"So it's actually extremely loud at night time. You can hear everything from Broadway coming through the windows," Johnston revealed in the TikTok.
He went on to show off a noise-canceling headband with a Bluetooth speaker he uses to "sleep peacefully."
The methods Johnston uses to live comfortably have some viewers questioning if paying $4500 is really worth it.
The comment section on Gavren Dochterman's TikTok video.gavrenn | TikTok
In the comment section of the previously mentioned video, one person pointed out that the price isn't even worth it for living in a town where there isn't much else to do but drink alcohol.
"Imagine paying 4500 for a city where the only thing to do is drink beer to country bands on Broadway," the user wrote.
Another commenter even likened the southern city to California's tourist hub and said Nashville is turning into another Los Angeles.
"Nashville really turned into LA," the person chimed in.