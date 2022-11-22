7 Dive Bars In Nashville Locals Go To Instead Of Broadway's Overrated Tourist Traps
Do yourself a favor and follow the locals. 🍻
Nashville is home to beautiful parks, fantastic music and iconic dive bars visitors love to check out. Since it is such a popular city, oftentimes, the hidden gems of the town are overlooked in lieu of overrated tourist traps.
Sometimes, the best lowkey attractions are the hole-in-the-wall watering holes that locals love and cherish.
Here are seven tried and true casual drink spots that many Music City residents prefer over the crowded, overpriced bars found on the infamous Broadway street.
Springwater Supper Club & Lounge
Price: 💸
Address: 115 27th Ave. N., Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This quintessential hangout has all of the dive bar essentials: neon signs, cheap beer, live music, pool tables, and, of course, vintage decor.
According to the website, it is the "oldest continuously open and operational bar in the great state of Tennessee."
Springwater may not have all the gimmicks that come with newer, trendy establishments, but it has plenty of character, and it's cash only.
3 Crow Bar
Price: 💸
Address: 1024 Woodland St., Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: Located in East Nashville, this place is nothing short of a good time. Their reasonably priced bar food is welcomed after a long night out on the town, and their lively but relaxed vibe is both welcoming and exciting.
They also have indoor, as well as outdoor patio seating.
Dino's
Price: 💸
Address: 411 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: According to Bon Appetit, Dino's has one of the top three burgers in the entire country.
This local business was also a favorite of culinary icons like Anthony Bourdain, who paid it a visit during filming for his show, Parts Unknown. It's open seven days a week serving delicious late-night fare and ice-cold beer.
They even claim on their website to be the "neighborhood watering hole for locals and visitors alike." You can find merch online, too.
Santa's Pub
Price: 💸
Address: 2225 Bransford Ave., Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This eccentric establishment features holiday decor year-round. The atmosphere is both cozy and vibrant.
Karaoke and cheap beer at Santa's pub is a recipe for a memorable night out on the town.
The Villager Tavern
Price: 💸
Address: 1719 21st Ave. S., Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This old-school hot spot offers Southern provisions like po' boys and is famous for its darts and no-frills attitude. In fact, they even have a dart league.
If you go on your birthday, you'll even score free beer, served in a dog bowl, which is eccentric if nothing else.
You also can enjoy or participate in their open mic nights, as well.
Fran's Eastside
Price: 💸
Address: 2504 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: Vice named Fran's as "the best dive bar" in East Nashville and over the years this joint has seen celebrity patrons, like Nicole Kidman who did a photoshoot there in 2018.
It is famous for its buzzing karaoke nights. Fran's is unfussy and unpretentious, the perfect combination in a low-key hangout.
The Lipstick Lounge
Price: 💸
Address: 1400 Woodland St. #1939, Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This LGBTQ+ is an East Nashville staple. From personal experience, the Lipstick Lounge has immaculate vibes and stellar karaoke.
You can enjoy their signature cocktails before taking the stage on days that local musicians aren't winning over crowds with live music performances.
Here, all are welcome for an unforgettable night out.