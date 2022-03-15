Nashville Has A Dolly Parton-Themed Hotel And Rooftop Bar & It's A Barbie Dream
Your Instagram is about to be pink & poppin'!
The Graduate Hotel in Nashville has been taking over social media with its unique style and odes to country music star, Dolly Parton.
Each room offers something different and there's even an adult animatronic karaoke bar on the bottom level.
The hotel also has a rooftop paradise that's pink and completely Dolly-themed that's perfect for a weekend getaway.
White Limozeen is The Graduate's adult-only newest addition. The bar has everything you could ever want or need all on one beautiful rooftop.
The bar on the inside has every shade of pink you could ever imagine. Accents of white and gold in the decor add an extra flair of luxury. From velvet chairs to gold and crystal chandeliers, this spot is seriously dreamy from head to toe.
Not only is there a bar area, but you'll also find a relaxing pool surrounded by plants for a pop of green. Ample seating and lounges allow you to kick back with a sip in hand as you take in the panoramic skyline views.
A classic cocktail in hand relaxing poolside, what more could you want? You'll find the pink Dolly theme continued outside too.
Whether you choose to sit inside or outside, the skyline views that you'll have of Nashville are incredible. You can swim while admiring Music City from new heights.
You're not going to want to just show up hoping to get a seat though. You'll have to make a reservation (up to 2 weeks in advance) to dine and drink here. The patio is walk-ins only.
So what will you find on the menu? Homestyle renditions of traditionally French presentations, according to the hotel's official website.
Be ready to take some Champagne jello-shots, drink a gussied-up cosmo, and order one-of-a-kind craft cocktails at this destination.
You can also indulge in succulent seafood, small-plate appetizers, steak, sweets, party platters, and more.
Yee-haw, let's go, Jolene!
White-Limozeen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 101 20th Ave N., Nashville, TN
Why You Need To Go: This pink Dolly Parton paradise has both an indoor bar and lounge, as well as outdoor lounging and a pool on the rooftop of one of the trendiest hotels in Nashville.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 24, 2020.