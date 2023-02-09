This Tennessee Bar Has Gallon Sized Buckets Of Booze & Adorable Goats You Can Meet
This is one drink you'll want to share.
Tennessee is home to many incredible bars, making it easy to choose the perfect night spot to visit.
If you want to find a bar that's a little out of the ordinary, Silky O'Sullivan's is an Irish-style pub in Memphis, TN that is jam-packed with unique fun, including dueling pianos, massive bucket drinks with "secret" booze and a few goats hanging out.
This lively place is tucked right in the middle of the famous Beale Street and is known to be like "St. Patrick's Day all year round."
The spot offers regular bar food bites, like nachos and fried pickles. However, Silky's is actually pretty well known for its barbecue and oysters.
There's no scarcity of booze here, which is why we go to bars, after all. Apart from pints and wine, this place also serves cocktails that will knock your socks off, like their world-famous Hurricane.
Nonetheless, the most famous sip at Silky’s is The Diver. This drink is served in a gallon-sized bucket with a secret blend of all different types of alcohol. You just have to go try one for yourself in order to see what's in it.
You can't forget to visit the literal goat tower outside. Yes, you read that right. There are goats at this bar. They love to climb all over the place in their little pen and survey all the patrons to ensure they enjoy their time at Silky's.
You can catch live music every single night and day, as it doubles as a dueling piano bar, which is an equation for an even greater time.
Next time you're in Bluff City, you just might have to add this spot to your itinerary for a visit you'll remember as the "GOAT."
Silky O'Sullivan's
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Irish pub
Address: 183 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103
Why You Need To Go: There are gallon-sized drinks, goats, and dealing pianos--what more could you need from a bar?
This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 09, 2019.