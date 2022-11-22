Dolly Parton Will Replace Pete Davidson In Miley Cyrus' Miami NYE Special & Celebs Are Excited
New year, new co-host. ️🎤
To ring in 2023, Miley Cyrus is returning to Florida for her New Year's Eve Party special, and according to her Twitter account, it's a new year, so she has a new co-host, Dolly Parton.
Pete Davidson got the boot, and he won't be returning alongside the Hannah Montana star, but her godmother will be and fans are jumping on the edge of their seats waiting for ticket information to be released.
The stars posted all over their social media accounts yesterday that they'll be taking the stage in Miami, FL together, and Parton said, "it's going to be legendary."
The duo received an overwhelmingly positive response, especially from celebrities, like Chloe Grace Moretz, who commented, "oh my god."
Victoria's Secret Angel, Gizele Oliveira, replied with a couple of hand-heart emojis.
Even Target chimed in, writing in all capital letters: "THIS DUO IS BEYOND COMPARE."
Cyrus and Parton even heard from their friends, including musical artist, FLETCHER, YouTuber, James Charles, and comedian, Josh Wolf sending their gratitude and excitement for the special.
Last year it was created by Lorne Michaels, who is also the creator of Saturday Night Live.
It is unclear why Davidson, who had been an SNL cast member for years, was replaced. The inaugural show with Cyrus brought in 4.4 million viewers making it one of the highest-rated NBC specials in young adults between the ages of 18-49 since 2014, according to Deadline.
As for this year, Cyrus's Instagram announcement alone received over 3 million likes, so it's safe to say she's her own competition compared to last year, and now she gets to spend it with an iconic country artist and family friend.