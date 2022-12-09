A Fan Got Into Miley Cyrus' NYE Show In Miami Last Year & How He Plans To Do It Again
It's exclusive access only.
A Miley Cyrus fan, Carlos Cuellar, went to her 2021-2022 New Year's Eve Special in Miami, FL with Pete Davidson. This year, Cyrus is co-hosting with Dolly Parton, and Cuellar plans to ring in the new year with the singer all over again.
The tickets are pretty exclusive and you can't just order them online. In fact, they don't even reveal where the venue is located, but one of her biggest fans told Narcity exactly what he did to snag two tickets to get into the taping.
He found a website from an Instagram account, (@1iota), that gives exclusive experiences and free tickets to fans for major show recordings, like The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"Register and then wait until Miley’s [Cyrus] appears there, and then you can request tickets to get invited. It’s not promised to get them, but writing the reason why you want to see her helps," Cuellar wrote to Narcity.
Then, you wait to see if you get invited.
Last year, the show was at the Telemundo Center in the Magic City and Cuellar shared what it was like to go. He explained that it was during the height of COVID-19 when masks were still required to attend venues in the state.
Upon arrival, they had to go through a tent that held audience members for screening purposes.
"So like, when you get there you have to be tested and wait for like an hour to see if you can go," he told Narcity.
Then, they had to stay under the tent to listen to the show's rules.
Carlos Cuellar getting a rapid test.@edward_cuellar | Instagram
Cuellar said the company was a bit strict, and they stressed no phones were allowed inside. Though, "everyone was drunk," he mentioned, so they snapped some pics anyways without getting caught.
He captured moments from the concert and even some performances onstage, like Cyrus and Doja Cat. It is published on a Highlight Reel on his Instagram account (@edward_cuellar).
Carlos Cuellar and his Fiancé at Miley Cyrus' NYE Party.@edward_cuellar | Instagram
This year, he requested tickets to attend a second time, and hopes to hear back from the company soon if he got an official invite.