Canada's Most Expensive New Year's Eve Destinations Were Named & Number 1 May Surprise You
Would you spend $880 per night for a hotel room? 🤑
New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and if you were thinking of making some last-minute plans, then listen up.
A new survey has listed the most expensive destinations in Canada for New Year's Eve this year, and let's just say it's best if you've saved up for the night.
According to a survey by cheaphotels.org, the city of Mont-Tremblant in Québec is the most expensive destination in Canada for an overnight stay on NYE.
This ski resort town nabbed the top spot thanks to an eye-watering rate of $880 for the least expensive double room. That's an increase of almost 300% from its regular winter rates!
The study was conducted by comparing the price of accommodation on December 31 night across 20 Canadian destinations, and only central hotels with three stars or more (as well as strong guest reviews) were considered.
It also rated the hotels according to the cheapest double room available.
It looks like skiing is definitely the New Year's Eve activity of choice because the second most expensive destination in Canada was Whistler, North America's largest ski resort.
If you were looking to spend New Year's Eve night there, you'd have to be prepared to shell out $658 per night, although that's only an increase of 29% from the usual winter rates.
The resort town of Banff in Alberta took in the third spot, possibly thanks to its picture-perfect views and winter wonderland vibes. A night in a hotel there would cost you approximately $563 on New Year's Eve.
Niagara Falls in Ontario and Halifax in Nova Scotia come fourth and fifth, with prices of $465 and $422 respectively. Those are both increases of more than 200% from regular winter rates in the cities though.
These destinations were followed by Jasper in Alberta ($381) and then Toronto, with a night stay costing $375 here, a 175% increase from usual winter rates.
Quebec City ($353), Niagara-on-the-Lake ($335) and Vancouver ($325) round up this pricey list.
Hopefully, if you plan on spending New Year's Eve in one of these destinations, you've found a good deal already!
Have a happy New Year, Canada!
