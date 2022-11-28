Dave Chapelle Is Performing in Toronto On New Year's Day & Tickets Are Selling For Over $2K
Getting close to the stage is going to cost ya!
Dave Chappelle is back in Toronto for one day and one day only.
The controversial stand-up comedian will perform at Scotiabank Arena on New Year's Day as part of his In Your Dreams Tour.
But if you're dreaming of floor tickets this holiday season, they won't be cheap.
Ticketmaster is currently charging $1,152.59 to 2,243.19 per ticket for floor seats.
This means you'll have to spend just shy of Toronto's average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment for the most expensive seat in the house.
If you can't stomach blowing your rent money on floor seats, you can sit in the nose bleeds, but it still won't be cheap.
The cheapest tickets on the site currently available are still a whopping $492.49.
Chapelle first came under fire after Netflix released his comedy special The Closer, and his comments about the transgender community sparked controversy online and IRL, with Netflix employees walking out of work and rallying.
Despite his tainted image, his 2021 Toronto show sold out on Ticket Master, and scalpers were selling tickets to his screening for $2,743 to $8,051 per ticket.
Some fans have taken to Twitter to complain about the show's pricey tickets.
"So, @DaveChappelle is in Toronto on New Year's Day, and the cheapest tickets are like $250 on stubhub....," one fan tweeted out.
Another fan reminisced about how tickets were under $100 when they went to see him six years ago.
"@DaveChappelle tickets in Toronto right now are like $1500 for a good seat." tweeted the fan. "We [saw] him 6 years ago at the Danforth Music Hall for under $100."
Most tickets for Chappelle's Toronto show are already gone but if you plan on going you'll have to dive deep into your pockets this year.