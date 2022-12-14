Toronto's New Year's Eve Fireworks Will Light Up The Waterfront & Here's What To Expect
You can enjoy the show from your home as well.
It's almost time to say goodbye to 2022, and if you're looking for a spectacular way to ring in 2023, Toronto has you covered. The city's dazzling fireworks display is returning, and it will light up the waterfront.
The City of Toronto has just revealed its plans for the New Year's Eve fireworks, and you can see two synchronized 15-minute shows at the downtown waterfront.
The high-altitude fireworks will be viewable from anywhere that overlooks the city's inner harbour on December 31, starting at midnight. You'll also be able to watch a livestream of the show set to music by Canadian and international artists on the City's CultureTO YouTube channel.
"I am delighted to announce that we will once again be coming together as a city to ring in the New Year in-person with waterfront fireworks to celebrate the resiliency of Torontonians throughout the pandemic," Mayor John Tory said in a press release on December 12.
"I encourage everyone to enjoy the high-altitude fireworks display, whether it’s in person at the harbour or online with friends and family via the livestream, and to watch for more details about Stronger TOgether programming in 2023."
The fireworks are part of the city's Stronger TOgether program, which recognizes the "resiliency of Torontonians" during the pandemic. The show is meant to "represent hope" for 2023.
While the celebration will not be taking place in Nathan Philip's Square, you can still enjoy the festive light displays and public skating in the square until 10 p.m.
If you're planning on travelling on New Year's Eve, be aware that Queens Quay West (eastbound between Bathurst Street and Yonge Street) and Queens Quay East (eastbound between Yonge Street and Lower Sherbourne Street) will be closed from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Toronto New Year's Eve Fireworks
Price: Free
When: December 31, 2022
Address: Downtown Toronto waterfront
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy two dazzling firework shows in-person or from your home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.