You Can Ride The TTC & GO Transit For Free On New Year's Eve & It's Lit
It's complimentary all night long!
Getting around Toronto on New Year's Eve always requires a little extra effort to make sure you avoid traffic and arrive at your destination on time.
But, if you don't enjoy driving in traffic and having to deal with parking around the city, the TTC and GO Transit are here for you.
All TTC trains, buses, and streetcars, along with GO trains and buses, will be free to ride all night long on January 31, so you can leave your car at home.
Oh, the UP Express will also be free on New Year's Eve.
When is the TTC and GO Transit free on New Year's Eve?
"Starting December 31st after 7 p.m., all TTC streetcars, buses and subways will be free of charge until 8 a.m. on January 1st," the TTC stated.
Additionally, "GO Transit and UP Express service is FREE for everyone beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing until the end of service on December 31," the company added.
You won't need to carry your PRESTO or buy a ticket to where you need to go.
When is the last TTC train on New Year's Eve in Toronto
Besides the TTC being completely free on January 31, the transit company will also be extending some of its services.
"Late-evening TTC subway service on New Year's Eve will continue until 3 a.m.," they stated.
The last subway departure at the stations will be as follows:
"Line 1 – Yonge University
- North from Union Station towards Finch Station, last train leaves at 2:31 a.m.
- North from Union Station towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station, last train leaves at 2:27 a.m.
- South from Finch Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 2:00 a.m.
- South from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 1:50 a.m.
Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth
- East from Kipling Station, last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.
- East or West from Bloor-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:40 a.m.
- West from Kennedy Station, last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.
Line 3 – Scarborough
- East from Kennedy Station, last train leaves at 3:04 a.m.
- West from McCowan Station, last train leaves at 2:51 a.m.
Line 4 – Sheppard
- East from Sheppard-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.
- West from Don Mills Station, last train leaves at 3:09 a.m."
Also, the TTC buses and streetcars will operate till 3 a.m. Anything after that will be operated by the Blue Night Network.
Why is Toronto transit free on New Year's Eve?
Every year the TTC and GO Transit have allowed people to ride their services for free to encourage safety.
This year the TTC and Corby Spirit and Wine are collaborating "to provide free, safe rides for all Torontonians as they ring in the New Year," they stated.
"We are very proud to partner with the TTC once again to help Torontonians get to and from their celebrations safely on such a busy night. After an evening of celebration, going back safely to your loved ones should never be an afterthought," said Nicolas Krantz, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Corby, in a press release.
Metrolinx had a similar idea, but they are working in partnership with Forty Creek Whisky and MADD Canada to make free rides happen.
"GO responsibly into 2023, which begins with a safe ride to and from your New Year’s Eve celebrations," they added.