8 Free Things To Do In Toronto This Holiday Season So You Can Be Merry Without Being Broke
Festive, fun, and free!
T'is the season to be jolly, but it can also be the season to be feeling broke due to all the Christmas shopping and events. If you want to get in the holiday spirit without blowing your budget, you can enjoy these eight free activities around Toronto that are filled with festive cheer.
From skating rinks to festivals, these events will have you and your wallet feeling jolly.
Step into a magical Christmas market
Price: Free, $11 per adult on select nights
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Distillery Winter Village is always a magical place to visit during the holiday season, and the best part is, it doesn't have to cost you a dime. Tickets are needed for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4 p.m., and December 27 to 31 after 4 p.m. Otherwise, you can roam the streets and explore the cute photo ops for free.
Glide around an ice trail
Price: Free
When: Opening December 17, 2022
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Bentway's figure-eight skating trail is returning from another season, and you can glide around for free if you bring your own skates. On select nights, even skate rentals will be free, and you can also indulge in complimentary hot chocolate.
Take a trip down Gingerbread Lane
Price: Free
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Royal York has a new Gingerbread Lane made of real candy, and you can wander along this sweet-smelling path and snap some photos for free. If you're looking for something else to do while at the hotel, you can check out the Christmas bar, the Thirsty Elf, although you'll need to pay for this experience.
Explore a Window Wonderland
Price: Free
When: Until January 1, 2023
Address: The Junction, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a winter walk through the Junction for the third annual Window Wonderland event. The free outdoor gallery features 20 augmented reality installations and four animated wall murals.
Visit a holiday festival
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2023
Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Cavalcade of Lights is back, and you can enjoy dazzling lights, art installations, skating, and a holiday fair running until December 23.
Skate the day away
Price: Free
When: Until January 29, 2023
Address: 55 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can glide around an ice rink for free at Union Station this season. There's a free skate rental program as well as free skating lessons on Tuesdays.
Get festive at a Christmas festival
Price: Free admission
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stackt Market is hosting its annual Holiday Hills event, and you can visit local vendors, relax by fire pits, and snap cute pics by the photo ops. There is also a speakeasy yurt and Ferris wheel, but these activities will cost you money.
Wander along a floral trail
Price: Free
When: December 7 to 11, 2022
Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fleurs De Villes NOËL is a new holiday experience happening in Yorkville, and you can explore a trail filled with festive floral installations. There will also be floral workshops and a flower market taking place.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.