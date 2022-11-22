Toronto Has A Life-Sized Gingerbread Lane Made Of Real Candy & It Smells Like Christmas
It's like wandering through a gingerbread town.
It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas at this Toronto spot. You can take a trip down a street made of real gingerbread this holiday season at the Fairmont Royal York.
The hotel has transformed part of its main floor into "Gingerbread Lane," and you'll feel like you're wandering through Candy Land. The life-sized lane took 6 days to set up and consists of about 8500 gingerbread bricks and 12 different types of candy.
The bricks are glued together using royal icing, and, while the lane is 90% edible, you'll have to refrain from eating it. As you wander down the cookie-filled path, you can breathe in the sweet smell of gingerbread that will put you in the Christmas spirit.
The bricks stretch all the way up to the ceiling, and there are twinkly windows that look like storefronts along the lane. The windows have festive scenes of gifts and more gingerbread and are surrounded by decorative cookies.
In the middle of Gingerbread Lane, you'll find the new Fairmont Store Pop-Up, which sells luxury hotel goods and branded products for your Christmas shopping needs. There is also a photo-op where you can pose with deer and twinkly trees.
The festivities don't end there — the hotel has several other holiday attractions to enjoy. You can see the glittering Christmas tree in the lobby, enjoy the Christmas windows outside, and visit the new Hallmark Channel photo wall in the East Lobby Fraser Room.
You can ring in the holidays with a festive drink at The Thirsty Elf pop-up bar, where you'll find tons of decor and themed cocktails that will make you merry.
Price: Free
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip down Gingerbread Lane and breathe in the smell of Christmas.
