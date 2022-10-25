Miracle Toronto Is Reopening Its Boozy Christmas Bar With Karaoke & Ugly Sweater Parties
You can party Santa-style.
Sip, sip, hooray! One of Toronto's most festive bars is officially returning this season, so get ready for endless decor, holiday tunes, and of course, eggnog.
Miracle is a "Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar" that serves festive cocktails and loads of cheer. The bar will be opening on November 18 and running throughout the Christmas season until December 31.
The pop-up is known for its kitschy, nostalgic decor and over-the-top holiday atmosphere. You can sip on tons of themed drinks and snap some cute Christmas photos during your visit.
The cocktails are served in holiday cups by the team at Civil Liberties. You can enjoy beverages like Holiday Spiked Chai, Jingle Balls Nog, Santa's Little Helper, and Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex. There are also some traditional drinks like mulled wine and hot buttered rum.
There are some new events to enjoy this year. The bar will be hosting three holiday drag shows, as well as holiday karaoke and Christmas movie trivia.
You can also visit for an ugly sweater party, so start planning your outfit. Event dates will be posted on the event's page as well as on social media.
Admission is free, and $1 of each drink sold is donated to Nellie's Shelter, an organization that offers shelter and education for women and children in the Toronto area.
Get ready to party Santa-style at this all-out Christmas bar popping up in Toronto.
Miracle Toronto
Price: Free admission
When: November 18 to December 31, 2022
Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This kitschy Christmas bar is returning with tons of holiday cheer.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.