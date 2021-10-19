Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
christmas in toronto

Miracle Toronto Is Officially Returning Along With A Tropical-Themed Christmas Bar

The two festive pop-ups will be located on the same block.

Miracle Toronto Is Officially Returning Along With A Tropical-Themed Christmas Bar
Randy Schmidt | Handout, @missrebeccaj | Instagram

You can get in the holiday spirit by sipping actual holiday spirits at these two festive pop-up bars coming to Toronto.

After just a three-day run last year, Miracle Toronto is returning to the city on November 19 alongside its tropical sister bar, Sippin' Santa.

Both pop-ups will be located indoors on Bloor Street, and you can enjoy over-the-top decor and Christmas-themed beverages.

The menu will feature new whimsical drinks such as the Elfing Around and returning classics like the Jingle Balls Nog served in festive, cheerful glasses.

The garland-strung venues will be filled with places to snap a holiday photo, and cocktail kits and glassware will be available to purchase online so you can bring the party home.

Put on your ugliest sweater and sip the season away at these two Christmasy bars.

Miracle Toronto & Sippin' Santa

Melissa Hom | Handout

Price: 💸💸

When: November 19 - December 26, 2021

Address: Miracle Toronto - 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON, Sippin' Santa - 866 Bloor St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fill up on Christmas cheer at these two festive bars opening just in time for the holidays.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

WinterFest Is Turning Canada's Wonderland Into A Twinkling Paradise & Here's What To Expect

It's officially returning and tickets are already on sale! ❄️

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

It's the most wonderful news of the year! WinterFest is officially returning to Canada's Wonderland, and it's bringing so much holiday magic with it.

The dazzling event is taking place from November 13 to December 31. This will be the second time WinterFest has run since opening in 2019 as it was cancelled last year.

Keep Reading Show less

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail Is Returning To Toronto With Even More Magic This Year

Here's how to get tickets!

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail | Handout

It's time to get festive because The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is officially returning to Toronto, and it's even more magical this year.

The immersive drive-thru event will run from November 13 to December 23. You can explore a 1.5-kilometre path filled with thousands of twinkling lights, holiday treats, live entertainment, interactive displays, and Christmas characters.

Keep Reading Show less