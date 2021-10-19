Miracle Toronto Is Officially Returning Along With A Tropical-Themed Christmas Bar
The two festive pop-ups will be located on the same block.
You can get in the holiday spirit by sipping actual holiday spirits at these two festive pop-up bars coming to Toronto.
After just a three-day run last year, Miracle Toronto is returning to the city on November 19 alongside its tropical sister bar, Sippin' Santa.
Both pop-ups will be located indoors on Bloor Street, and you can enjoy over-the-top decor and Christmas-themed beverages.
The menu will feature new whimsical drinks such as the Elfing Around and returning classics like the Jingle Balls Nog served in festive, cheerful glasses.
The garland-strung venues will be filled with places to snap a holiday photo, and cocktail kits and glassware will be available to purchase online so you can bring the party home.
Put on your ugliest sweater and sip the season away at these two Christmasy bars.
Miracle Toronto & Sippin' Santa
Price: 💸💸
When: November 19 - December 26, 2021
Address: Miracle Toronto - 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON, Sippin' Santa - 866 Bloor St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fill up on Christmas cheer at these two festive bars opening just in time for the holidays.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.