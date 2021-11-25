Trending Tags

Toronto's 2 Christmas Bars Will Put You In The Holiday Spirit & Here's A Look Inside

Miracle and Sippin' Santa are back!

Sip, sip, hooray! Two festive bars have just opened their doors in Toronto, and they're overflowing with literal Christmas spirits.

Miracle and Sippin' Santa are back for another season, and you can enjoy a variety of themed cocktails in an over-the-top, holiday wonderland.

Sippin' Santa is a tropical themed bar that will take you on a Christmas vacation. The North Pole meets Hawaii decor gives the place a beachy but festive feel and the drinks have all the island vibes.

Located conveniently across the street is Miracle — an all-out holiday extravaganza. The spacious room has decorations galore as well as cute set ups where you can snap some Insta-worthy photos.

The wide selection of themed drinks includes creamy eggnog cocktails, warm beverages, and even a drink topped with a toasted marshmallow.

Both bars serve up some major nostalgia with the classic holiday tunes, kitschy, retro decor, and old-time Christmas movies playing on the television screen.

The venues are open until after Christmas, so there's lots of time to put on your ugly sweater and sip the season away.

Miracle and Sippin' Santa

Price: 💸💸

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: Miracle Toronto - 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON, Sippin' Santa - 866 Bloor St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get in the Christmas spirit at these two festive bars that are brimming with cheer.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

