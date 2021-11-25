Trending Tags

Toronto's New Christmas Bar Has Gift-Wrapped Tables & You Can Sip Naughty Or Nice Drinks

Who's ready for some Grinchy Mulled Wine?

Toronto's New Christmas Bar Has Gift-Wrapped Tables & You Can Sip Naughty Or Nice Drinks
Project Gigglewater | Handout

You can sip like Santa in Toronto's new Christmas-themed bar, which is completely decked out in festive decor.

Project Gigglewater has transformed into a holiday wonderland complete with themed drinks and food, baubles, and sparkling lights.

Project Gigglewater | Handout

The venue has previously hosted Sippin' Santa, but this is the first time it's doing its very own Christmas event. The walls and tables are covered with gift wrap, and a canopy of presents hangs from the ceiling.

There are lots of cocktails to enjoy, and you can choose from "nice" drinks like the North Pole Spritz or "naughty" drinks like the Whisky Wonderland.

There are also festive dishes such as Chocolate Bark, Roasted Pumpkin Hummus, and Dinner Bomb Croquettes, which come with a whole turkey dinner stuffed inside a crispy ball.

Christmas at Gigglewater

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Until December 26, 2021

Address: 1369 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy festive beverages in a bar decked out in gift wrap and baubles.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

