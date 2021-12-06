A Toronto Village Just Got A 2-km Yellow Road & It's Like You're Off To See The Wizard
Lions and tigers and bears not included.
You'll feel like you're not in Toronto anymore when visiting this whimsical new yellow road. Roncesvalles Village has turned into a little piece of Oz with the arrival of a 2-kilometre yellow path.
The installation is part of the Roncesvalles BIA's holiday campaign by The Local Collective, There’s No Place Like Roncy, which officially launched on December 4.
The vibrant yellow path winds down the sidewalk and encourages people to shop local this season.
The Local Collective | Handout
You might remember last year's holiday campaign, where businesses put up "For Lease" signs in order to remind visitors of the importance of supporting local shops.
The road was initially supposed to be revealed on November 30; however, there were some problems due to weather, which resulted in some paint running across the sidewalk.
A spokesperson informed Narcity that crews cleaned up the paint and that the path is now ready to explore.
Put on your ruby slippers and take a trip down this bright yellow trail for all your holiday shopping this season.
There's No Place Like Roncy
The Local Collective | Handout
Price: Free
When: Available for one to two months, depending on the weather and foot traffic
Address: Roncesvalles Avenue, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a yellow trail that leads past local businesses this holiday season.
