Toronto's Christmas Cave Takes You Straight To Who-ville & You Can Meet Mr. Grinch Himself

Your heart might just grow three sizes.

The Grinch's Grotto

While Santa usually steals the spotlight at Christmas, there's another holiday icon who's making his way into Toronto this year.

The Grinch's Grotto Immersive Experience is opening at the Scarborough Town Centre on December 1, and you can meet the notorious green character himself.

The Grinch's Grotto | Handout

Produced by the same people behind The Dr. Seuss Experience, the event lets you step inside a whimsical cave an snap a photo with the Grinch.

The decor is straight out of a Dr. Seuss book and includes a festive throne, stacks of presents, and stockings.

Reservations can be made online , and a free photo of you and the Grinch is included with the ticket.

The Grinch's Grotto

Price: $39.99 + for groups of up to six

When: Until December 24, 2021

Address: 300 Borough Dr., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Who-ville at this Grinchy holiday photo op.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

