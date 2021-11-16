Trending Tags

Toronto's Christmas Afternoon Tea Is Surrounded By Golden Trees & It's Fit For A Queen

You can enjoy eggnog tea and Christmas tree shortbread.

Toronto's Christmas Afternoon Tea Is Surrounded By Golden Trees & It's Fit For A Queen
@fairmontroyalyork | Instagram

Sip, sip, hooray! The Fairmont Royal York is bringing back its Festive Afternoon Tea, and this year, it's being served in the swanky lobby bar, CLOCKWORK Champagne & Cocktails.

Starting November 20, you can enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks while surrounded by glittering gold Christmas trees.

The menu consists of warm scones, pumpkin bread with cranberry spread, Christmas tree shortbread, candy cane wafer, and more.

There are also a variety of festive teas like Santa's Milk & Cookies and Vienna Eggnog.

Reservations can be made online, so if you're feeling fancy this holiday season, treat yourself to an experience fit for royalty.

Festive Afternoon Tea

Price: $79 per person

When: Weekends, November 20 to December 19, 2021

Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip holiday-themed teas and indulge in treats while surrounded by twinkling trees.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

