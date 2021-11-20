Trending Tags

The Distillery's Magical Winter Village Is Now Open & Here's A Peak At All The Festivities

The rebranded Toronto Christmas Market is finally here!

One of Toronto's most iconic Christmas events is finally here, and this season, it's returning as something a little different.

The Toronto Christmas Market has been rebranded to The Distillery Winter Village, and you can wander beneath twinkling canopies and along illuminated streets.

The event has less of a focus on holiday vibes and is geared towards local shopping and dining instead. However, there's still lost of festive magic to enjoy.

You can snap some enchanting pics at the photo ops like the holly wall or get a selfie with Santa and his elves.

There will also be quaint vendor cabins lining the streets, and you can shop from old favourites as well as some new spots offering gifts and tasty treats.

The classic Christmas Tree has already been lit, and you can gaze up at 50 feet of dazzling magic.

The cabins and food vendors are open from Tuesdays to Sundays, and tickets are required on select days.

Price: $8 per adult on select days

When: November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Visit a sparkling holiday wonderland filled with food, treats, photo ops, and more.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

