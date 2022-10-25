The Distillery Winter Village Is Returning With A Sparkling Dior Tree & Gingerbread Hunt
There are new festivities to enjoy.
It's time to put on some Christmas tunes and dig out your winter coat, because one of Toronto's most beloved holiday events is officially making a comeback.
The Distillery Winter Village, formerly the Toronto Christmas Market, is returning for another enchanting season, and the magic all starts on November 17, 2022.
The event will transform the historic Distillery District into a twinkling winter wonderland complete with dazzling streets, holiday vendors, photo ops, and more.
The grand opening will kick off with the tree lighting ceremony on November 17 at 6 p.m., and this year, the tree will be looking extra glam. The 50-foot-tall White Spruce Christmas Tree is designed by Parfums Christian Dior, and it features 70,000 sparkling lights, 400 midnight blue decorations, and 1,000 custom Dior star ornaments. A whopping 500 hours of work will go into creating this Christmas icon.
The quaint vendor cabins will be returning to the streets, so you can shop for unique gifts and delicious treats. There will be tons of places to take a holiday photo such as Santa's sleigh and towering LED stars.
There are some new things to look forward to this year as well. The Great Gingerbread Hunt will take you on a journey through the village to find 12 hidden gingerbread people. There's also a new Christmas carol sing-a-long and wishing stars where you can write down your wish and hang it on a tree.
Tickets are required on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4 p.m., as well as December 27 to 31 after 4 p.m. You can purchase tickets online. Visitors are encouraged to take public transit as parking is very limited.
The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $11 per adult
When: November 17 to December 31, 2022
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go:
