This Toronto Christmas Market Is One Of The Best In The World & It Beat So Much Of Europe
It's a magical place to visit.
If you love Christmas, then it looks like Toronto is the place to be. A recent study ranked the Distillery Winter Village, formerly the Toronto Christmas Market, as one of the best Christmas markets in the world, and it even beat a ton of European spots.
Travel agency Planet Cruise recently revealed the Best Christmas Markets in the World 2022. The study looked at factors like the number of stalls, open dates, social media posts, search volume, and TripAdvisor ratings when ranking the different events.
A total of 51 markets were analyzed, and the top 25 were announced on the agency's website. The Distillery Winter Village in Toronto came in at number three on the list, beat only by the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in London, England and the Bryant Park Winter Village in New York, United States, which came in at number one.
With over 650 social media posts and a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5, the Toronto Winter Village is one of the city's beloved holiday attractions. According to Planet Cruise, the Winter Village runs for 45 days and has 80 stalls to shop from.
"Located at the historic Distillery District, this annual holiday market typically attracts thousands of visitors every year with one of the largest Christmas trees in the city, as well as stunning twinkly lights, festive treats, gifts from local vendors and seasonal decorations," the website says.
The only other Canadian Christmas market to make the list is Spruce Meadows Christmas Market in Calgary, which came in at number four. This event is held right by the Rocky Mountains and has over 400 stalls to browse.
If you want to get into the Christmas spirit, then the Distillery's Winter Village, is worth a trip.
The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $11 per adult
When: November 17 to December 31, 2022
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas market in Toronto has been ranked as one of the best in the world.
