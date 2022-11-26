Toronto's Winter Market Is Returning & You Can Skate Through A Snow-Covered Garden
It's free to visit!
Lace up those skates, because Toronto's Winter Market is returning, and you can glide through a snowy wonderland. Complete with treats, local vendors, and festive activities, this market makes for a cozy winter day trip.
The Evergreen Brick Works Winter Market will run for one day on December 18, with activities taking place throughout the day and evening.
Evergreen Brick Works Winter Market.Courtesy of Evergreen Brick Works
The free event is one of Toronto's largest sustainable winter markets, and you can find a variety of local, vintage, and handmade goods inside the historic brick factory.
Aside from shopping, there will be tasty dishes to enjoy such as samosas, dumplings, and gluten-free treats. You can warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and sip warm and cold ciders from Brickworks Cider.
The outdoor skating rink, which claims to be one of the most picturesque in the city, is a magical place to glide around. The icy trail winds through a frosty winter garden beneath the exposed beams of the brick factory. Skating is free if you bring your own, and rentals are available onsite. The rink is open weather-permitting.
After skating, you can cozy up by the fire to warm your toes. Other activities include yoga classes and a winter wonderland hike. In the evening, you can relax in the lounge with food and cocktails, and enjoy skating to DJ tunes on the rink.
A full list of activities is available on the website, and if you're looking for a fun winter activity, this twinkly market is worth keeping in mind.
Evergreen Brick Works Winter Market
Evergreen Brick Works Winter Market.
Courtesy of Evergreen Brick Works
Price: Free
When: December 18, 2022
Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: Shop for holiday goods and skate around a snowy garden at this winter market.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.