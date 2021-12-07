This Christmas Market In Toronto Has A Skating Rink That Winds Through Snowy Gardens
You can skate for free!
In case you need another reason to visit a holiday market in Toronto — this spot has a magical skating rink that lets you glide through a frosty garden.
The Evergreen Brick Works Holiday Market is opening on December 17, and it will have lots of vendors and festive cheer.
The public ice rink is set to reopen on December 12, and you can skate beneath the exposed beams from the old brick factory and warm up with a drink by the fire.
Skating is free, and you can rent skates for $5.
DJ and concert performances will be taking place at the market, and there will be lots of tasty treats to fill up on.
Over 40 vendors will be onsite, so you can get all your holiday shopping done. A free shuttle bus runs every 30 to 45 minutes from Broadview Station to the market in case you're in need of transportation.
Evergreen's Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 17 to 22, 2021
Address: 550 Bayview Ave., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: Skate through a frosty garden, fill up on treats, and do some shopping at this magical market.
